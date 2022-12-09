Will a 4-day work week be successful in India? Here is what experts think

Will a 4-day work week be successful in India? Here is what experts think2 min read . 07:32 AM IST
According to a survey conducted in 2021, about 59% of the Indian workforce is not happy at work, and has a poor work-life balance
The four-day workweek seems a novel idea. But in a country like India where a lot of organizations are yet to accept the 5-day week format, a 4-day workweek sounds like a distant dream. Even though it may lead to challenges in implementation; however, if done well, it can lead to many positive changes. According to a survey conducted in 2021, about 59% of the Indian workforce is not happy at work, and has a poor work-life balance.
Experts have weighed-in the pros and cons 4-day workweek work in India
Sushma Sharma, Director - Career Success Solutions, LaunchMyCareer said workplace happiness is a combination of both psychological factors and workplace-specific factors. A four-day workweek, if done well, can lead to many positive changes such as workplace diversity, better work-life balance, heightened employee satisfaction and retention.
On the flip side, it may cause a break in momentum, and impact high-priority tasks. Furthermore, this kind of structure may not succeed across all industries, she added.
A good working balance can also help professionals have a more positive attitude toward their jobs because they can return to work rested. “A shorter workweek may make employees happier. Employers should take note of this because satisfied employees are more likely to recommend the company to others, which can help with talent acquisition strategies," said Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta India.
When employees work fewer days per week, employers' productivity can rise. According to Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore, a four-day working week can save money by reducing operational and other costs. Businesses immediately alleviate a chunk of varying overhead costs such as electricity and energy use.
In Sahil Arya's opinion, even though it is still in the exploratory phase all around globe, Indian companies will not be forefront of a four-day work week, but will instead wait and see how it affects businesses that participated in the international trial and other early adopters worldwide. Sahil Arya is the co-founder and director, Fat Tiger.
“Implementing this work life may have an impact on consumer behavior with consumer businesses. Customers may believe they do not have enough access to the company because employees are only in the office for four days, which prevents them from resolving issues. as well as the solution Businesses can resolve customer complaints without the involvement of a human by using artificial intelligence technologies such as virtual assistants , etc," said Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture.
After the implementation of new codes, there is also a possibility that employees in India may be able to enjoy a four-day work week, as opposed to the current five-day workweek. However, employees still need to meet 48-hour weekly work requirement, which would be 12 working hours a day in this scenario.
