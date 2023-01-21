'Will address the imbalance in digital news monetisation': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 11:37 PM IST
- To address the disproportionate imbalance, the minister called upon the Big Tech aggregators to provide the original news creators with their fare share of the acquired revenue
Union Minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday stressed that the disbalance between the small creators and Big Tech news aggregators has affected both the digital news industry and parent print media organizations. To address this “disproportionate imbalance", the minister called upon the Big Tech aggregators to provide the original news creators with their fair share of the acquired revenue.
