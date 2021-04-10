Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Will ban rallies if Covid-19 rules flouted: EC warns political parties

Will ban rallies if Covid-19 rules flouted: EC warns political parties

Premium
New Delhi, India - Jan. 29, 2020: A view of the Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. (Photo by Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times) (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
2 min read . 12:58 PM IST Staff Writer

Political parties, leaders, campaigners, candidates, existing or aspiring policymakers are expected to be torchbearers for the campaign against Covid, the poll panel said

As the second wave rages across the country, the Election Commission has flagged instances where star campaigners were seen without face masks and violating the Covid-19 safety rules during public meetings and rallies.

As the second wave rages across the country, the Election Commission has flagged instances where star campaigners were seen without face masks and violating the Covid-19 safety rules during public meetings and rallies.

"It is widely known that in the recent weeks, Covid cases are being reported in large numbers. However, instances of election meetings/campaigns have come to the notice of the commission, where norms of social distancing, wearing of masks have been flouted in disregard to the commission's guidelines," the EC said in a letter to all political parties on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"It is widely known that in the recent weeks, Covid cases are being reported in large numbers. However, instances of election meetings/campaigns have come to the notice of the commission, where norms of social distancing, wearing of masks have been flouted in disregard to the commission's guidelines," the EC said in a letter to all political parties on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"By doing so, the political parties and candidates are exposing themselves as well as the public attending such election meetings to the grave danger of the infection," the letter added.

The EC said it has taken "serious view of the laxity" in following norms.

It said that it will "not hesitate in banning public meetings, rallies of defaulting candidates, star campaigners or political leaders without any further reference" if the rules are breached.

Political parties, leaders, campaigners, candidates, existing or aspiring policymakers are expected to be torchbearers for the campaign against Covid, the poll panel said in a letter.

They must push all their supporters in the beginning of a rally, meeting or a campaign to wear masks and use sanitisers, and put in place crowd-control measures as per social distancing norms, it added.

"The Commission seeks the fullest cooperation from the political parties and candidates of the strictest observance of the protocols so that all the Covid guidelines are adhered to by all the participants including organizers in the electioneering," the EC stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

From a salary of 8,000 to a billionaire: Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shares his story

2 min read . 12:17 PM IST
Premium

Aggressive US climate plan puts pressure on China, India

3 min read . 12:13 PM IST
Premium

India needs to grow faster to make up for contraction during COVID: IMF official

4 min read . 12:08 PM IST
Premium

'Only have vaccines for two days': Chhattisgarh CM request Centre for more doses

1 min read . 11:38 AM IST

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court had sought responses from the commission and the central government on the use of masks during poll campaigns.

In October last year, the EC had taken a serious view of "utter violation" of social distancing norms during poll campaigning and leaders addressing public meetings without wearing masks in complete disregard of its guidelines issued in August ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.