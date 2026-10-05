Will be arrested anytime under NSA, says CJP's Ashutosh Ranka: 'Agar maar bhi diya toh...'

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Ashutosh Ranka claimed on Monday that multiple sources told him that CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and he would be arrested before October 10 under the National Security Act (NSA) or other equivalent statutory provisions.

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Ranka's allegations come as the CJP leads a massive protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, following an Indian Express investigation that revealed irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

The CJP has urged citizens to organize a gathering for the largest protest on 10 October following the SIR row.

'Agar maar bhi diya toh...' In a post on X, Ranka said that all three of them have been prepared to go to jail since 6 June, emphasizing that they fear no one regarding any potential action.

"Multiple sources have reached out informing that @abhijeet_dipke @SauravDassss and I will be arrested anytime before 10th under NSA/other equivalent provisions. All three of us have been ready to go to Jail since June 6. There is no fear about it [sic]," Ranka posted on X.

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He claimed that the BJP-led government is frightened of their movement, asserting that the government is resorting to violence out of fear.

"But the ones hell-bent on destroying this country should be the ones frightened. And they are. As Gandhi said, “violence and hatred stem from fear”. The govt is frightened, and that’s why it is resorting to violence," added Ranka.

Ranka added that they have nothing to lose, as they are fighting for a better, more accountable India.

“We are 30-year-olds fighting for a better, more accountable India. We have nothing to lose. You can arrest us, beat us, even kill us. But you cannot stop us”, he declared.

Ranka ended the post, writing in Hindi, “Agar maar bhi diya toh hamari chita se nikalne wali aag tumhare muholle ko pighla degi. [Even if you kill us, the fire rising from our pyres will melt your neighbourhood.]"

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'We follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi' CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke said that the organization would continue its agitation against the government.

“If the Govt believes that the threat of UAPA, NSA or years behind bars will scare us into silence, it won’t. We are prepared to face whatever comes our way and, if necessary, spend months or years in jail, but we will not back off from our fight to save democracy,” Dipke said.

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“We follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, and we will continue to resist peacefully and non-violently, no matter how much the State tries to intimidate us,” he added.

These remarks follow the police action that led to hundreds of detentions amid ongoing protests demanding Kumar's immediate resignation.

Taking a stance against state action, CJP's Das, in a post on X, said that young people are now aware and will not accept any kind of dictatorial action.

“The government is planning on arresting me, Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Ratna and other Cockroach Janta Party leaders. If the government thinks that such dictatorial actions will work, then they are mistakened! The young generation has awakened [sic],” Das wrote.

He added, “We appeal to everyone to continue fighting for our rights and future, with or without us. We have always been ready to face jail or worse. But this will be a big mistake. The young will not tolerate this.”

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'Biggest mobilisation starting October 10th' Describing the upcoming protest as a massive mobilization, Das said, “The protests must continue. People of India should ensure the biggest mobilisation starting October 10th.”

The controversy over CEC Gyanesh Kumar was triggered by a report published by The Indian Express, which said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months regarding decisions on electoral rolls, voter registration, and the Commission’s technology systems.

The Election Commission, however, rejected the suggestion that the reported objections amounted to institutional dissent over final decisions. The poll panel said that operational queries, inputs and suggestions raised during the draft stage were part of its standard administrative and decision-making process. The ECI said the decisions on the SIR exercise schedule were unanimous.

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