'Will be back with a bang…' Shark Tank's Aman Gupta praises Flatheads founder

Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta was all praise for Flathead's Ganesh Balakrishnan in a social media post he wrote on Tuesday. The boAt co-founder while praising the character shown by Balakrishnan said it takes real guts to say no to a great funding offer on national TV.
Balakrishnan, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Bangalore, featured in the Season 2 of the show in a bid to secure investment for his shoe company. Flatheads is touted to make breathable shoes from sustainable material, the cost of which ranges between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000.
While Balakrishnan rejected Peyush Bansal's offer to invest ₹75 lakhs in the company for a 33 percent equity and went home empty-handed, his Shark Tank pitch has gone viral on social media and users have viewers discovered a "true" entrepreneurial spirit in him.
Aman Gupta in a similar effort praised the Flatheads co-founder going to the extent of saying he saw himself in Ganesh Balakrishnan.
While taking to Twitter, Gupta wrote, "#DownButNotOut During the Flatheads pitch, I could see myself in Ganesh Balakrishnan. Since I could relate with him so much, I didn't shy away from speaking my mind and told him to do what I would have done if I were him - start over."
He added, “It was tough feedback and it takes real character to accept it when someone tells you to stop doing what you're doing and start afresh. And to top it all, it takes real guts to say no to a great funding offer on national TV to restart and recalibrate."
The Shark Tank judge added that he knew that Balakrishnan will be back with a bang while sharing snippets from his entrepreneurial journey.
Gupta wrote, “I hope he is on to something huge soon. Massive respect and he will be back with a bang. When I was on my entrepreneurial journey, I started once but restarted 5 times. Went to the corporate world and then came back to entrepreneurship."
He pointed out that his journey makes for a good story now that he is ‘somewhat successful’ but when you are actually facing failures it's unnerving.
The Flatheads co-founder thanked Gupta for sharing the message so openly while also taking cognizance of the courage it might have taken for the Shark Tank India judge to share his own failures. Balakrishnan also dedicated the new Down but not out t-shirts on the Flatheads website to the boAt co-founder.
He added that it's time to normalize entrepreneurs speaking up about the human side of the start-up journey and hoped that all sharks will lead the way in this regard.
Earlier, Gupta had shared a similar message for the content platform Stage adding that the country needs more people like them.
While sharing a clip of the show, he wrote, “In life, we all face downs. I have been down too, more times than one can imagine.But when you hit rock bottom, there is only one way out-Up. Keep hustling,the day you stop trying is the day you fail.Inspired by the spirit of such entrepreneurs and also people with such a spirit."
