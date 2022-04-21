'I am sorry': Akshay Kumar steps back as Vimal Elaichi ambassador after backlash

'I am sorry': Akshay Kumar steps back as Vimal Elaichi ambassador after backlash1 min read . 08:51 AM IST
- With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause, Akshay Kumar said
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar apologised to his fans on Thursday for featuring in an advertising campaign for a paan masala brand. The 54-year-old actor, who had earlier vouched to never promote tobacco, came under fire for endorsing a paan masala brand. He later promised to dissociate himself from the brand.
Taking to Twitter, he said "I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association...
"With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause".
Kumar said the brand might continue airing the ads till the "legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me".
"But I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he added.
Amitabh Bachchan had also withdrawn from an advertising campaign of a paan masala brand and said he had returned the money he had received for promoting it.
(With inputs from agencies)
