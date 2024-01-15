Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday assured that the government will shortly notify tighter rules under the Information Technology Act to ensure compliance by platforms in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Minister took to X on Monday and expressed gratitude to Sachin Tendulkar for pointing out the video. He said deepfakes and misinformation powered by AI are a threat to the safety and trust of Indian users and the platforms are required to comply with advisory issued by the Centre.

"Thank you @sachin_rt for this tweet #DeepFakes and misinformation powered by #AI are a threat to Safety&Trust of Indian users and represents harm & legal violation that platforms have to prevent and take down. Recent Advisory by @GoI_MeitY requires platforms to comply wth this 100%. We will be shortly notifying tighter rules under IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms," Chandrasekhar posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sachin Tendulkar took to X cautioning his fans and the public that the video is fake and asked people to report such applications, videos and advertisements.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and fake news. @GoI_MeitY, @Rajeev_GoI and @MahaCyber1," Tendulkar on X.

Deepfakes refer to synthetic or doctored media that is digitally manipulated and altered to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone using a form of artificial intelligence or AI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, the government had directed all platforms to comply with the IT rules and mandated companies to inform users in clear and precise terms about prohibited content.

The Centre has asked platforms to act decisively on deepfakes and align their terms of use and community guidelines as per the IT Rules and current laws. The government has made it clear that any compliance failure would be dealt with strictly and evoke legal consequences.

