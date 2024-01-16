Will Big Tech's global layoffs damp recruitments in India?
Global tech giants like Google and Amazon have initiated a wave of retrenchments after a period of large-scale hiring. The impact on India is expected to be minimal, but there may be a dampening effect on lateral and campus recruitments.
New Delhi: Global technology giants such as Google and Amazon that had hired in big numbers in response to IT demand fuelled by the pandemic have yet again unleashed a wave of retrenchments.
