Will block other roads of Delhi if farms laws not withdrawn, says farmers

Amid farmers camping at Delhi's borders against the Centre's agriculture reform laws, several agitation farmer leaders said that they are prepared for a long haul and will not leave until their demands are met.

In addition to that, some leaders of protesting farmers at a press conference also said that they will block other roads of Delhi if govt does not withdraw new three farm laws.

The farmers, who have come from the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana were adamant to stay put till their demands are met.

"If government does not fulfil our demands, we will have to take more steps, said farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadoni at the press meeting. Echoing the same, farmer leader Darshan Singh said, "We will continue our agitation till the three farm laws are repealed."

Another farmer leader, Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union also said,"We demand that the Central government should call a special Parliament Session to repeal the farm laws."

Meanwhile, farmers protesting at the Delhi-Noida border were shifted to Dr Ambedkar Memorial Park from Mahamaya flyover road, where they had gathered from different areas of UP.

"Since protesters were sitting on road causing traffic jam, we've to shift them here," says Noida DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh.

To this, Swaraj Singh, President,Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) said,"We were not sitting on road. Administration had blocked our way using barricades and Jawans, so we stopped. We consider this place as temporary jail and our confinement here as arrest. We'll go to Delhi, moment we're released."

Thousands of farmers, most of them from Punjab, are now gathered at Delhi’s borders protesting against the three new laws enacted at the Centre in September.

Farmer unions say the three new laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving farmers to the mercy of corporate houses.

But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.

Farm leaders met Union ministers on Tuesday, but the two sides failed to break the deadlock.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via