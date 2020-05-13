Will boost liquidity, empower entrepreneurs: Modi on Sitharaman's announcements

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the announcements made by the government on Wednesday to boost the economy will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs.

"The steps announced will boost liquidity, empower the entrepreneurs and strengthen their competitive spirit," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Seeking to boost the COVID-hit economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced ₹3-lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses, including MSMEs.

This will benefit 45 lakh small businesses, she said, detailing parts of the ₹20-lakh crore economic stimulus.

"Today’s announcements by FM @nsitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs," Modi said.

The announcements by the finance minister came a day after Prime Minister Modi introduced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of ₹20 lakh crore.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday lauded the Centre for ₹20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic stimulus package, saying it would benefit over three crore people in state's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

He also said that keeping in mind the MSME sector, the state is going to organise a loan fair from Thursday.

"Tomorrow, over 36,000 entrepreneurs will be given ₹1600-2000 crore in loans," said the chief minister according to an official spokesman.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the finance minister for the package. Presently, UP is the state with maximum MSMEs. Over three crore people of state are related to the sector directly or indirectly. This will make them strong," Adityanath said.

"My government with the help of One District One Product (ODOP) scheme tried to give a new life to MSME sector but due to coronavirus pandemic some hurdles came up.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

