comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 08 2023 15:59:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.2 -0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,653.1 1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614 0.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 285.25 0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 449.15 -1.95%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Will boycott…’, Telangana BJP MLAs refuse to take oath after Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed pro-tem Speaker
Back Back

‘Will boycott…’, Telangana BJP MLAs refuse to take oath after Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed pro-tem Speaker

 Livemint

The Governor appointed Akbaruddin Owaisi as the Pro-tem Speaker of the state Assembly on Friday.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Assembly. (PTI)Premium
AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Assembly. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA-elect Raja Singh expressed his disapproval of Akbaruddin Owaisi's appointment as the Telangana assembly's pro-tem speaker, saying he and other BJP MLAs would not take part in the oath-taking ceremony with the AIMIM lawmaker presiding over the proceedings. The event is scheduled to take place at 11 am on Saturday.

In a video message, Raja Singh called it “unfortunate" and said the Congress' real face has come to the fore after it formed the government in Telangana.

“After Congress formed the government and Revanth Reddy became the CM, Congress' real face has come to the fore. Every time Revanth Reddy used to make a statement that BJP AIMIM and BRS are one but the people of Telangana have known who is with whom...We will not take oath in front of such a person...We will boycott…," he said.

Many senior MLAs could have been made pro tem speaker but Reddy was seeking to appease minorities and AIMIM leaders, he alleged. 

BJP in a release said the newly-elected MLAs (8) would meet state party president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday morning and later offer prayers at the Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar in the city.

State Congress spokesperson Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy countered Raja Singh saying that pro tem Speaker is a matter related to the Constitution and that some senior MLA has to be appointed to the post. It does not show that we are with the AIMIM by making him pro-tem Speaker.

"We don't have to polarise a community to survive in politics," the Congress spokesperson added.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi took oath taken oath as Protem Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly in Raj Bhawan, Hyderabad on Saturday morning. 

The oath was administered by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also present on the occasion.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Dec 2023, 10:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App