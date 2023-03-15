Almost a year to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's death, an interview has gone viral which shows jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatening Indian actor Salman Khan. The video which seems to feature an interview done with Lawrence Bishnoi inside a jail, sees him threatening Salman Khan by saying the latter should apologise or be ready to face consequences.

Bishnoi has further said that he will ‘break his (Salman Khan’s) ego sooner or later'.

Last year in June, Mumbai Police had lodged an FIR against an unknown person for sending a 'threat letter' to Salman and his father-lyricist Salim Khan.

The note had read, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)" referring to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The note was allegedly sent by Lawrence Bishnoi, though he had denied his involvement in it.

The video which was televised by ABP Sanjha, garnered a lot of attention. The Punjab government and Punjab Police had a field day on Tuesday when they were questioned about the TV interview Lawrence Bishnoi gave from inside a jail.

The Punjab police and government has said that the interview does not seem to have been videotaped within their jail. Bishnoi is currently lodged in Bathinda jail. He returned to Punjab a few days ago from Rajasthan where he was taken for questioning last month in connection with a firing and extortion case registered in January.

The video interview telecast by ABP has been termed ‘Super Exclusive’.

In this interview Lawrence mentioned that there is anger in his community against Salman Khan because the actor allegedly killed Blackbucks.

Lawrence Bishnoi said that Salman humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck. Lawrence said, "There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else."

He also added, "There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything."

Last year, news agency ANI, quoted Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell of Delhi Police, HGS Dhaliwal saying that Lawrence Bishnoi gang members 'tried to befriend the staff of Salman's house'.

The official had said, "They took stock of Salman Khan's farmhouse, saw the road access, noted the speed limit at which the vehicle would move in and out due to the potholes on roads. They posed as Salman Khan's fans and tried to befriend the staff of his house so that they could know the timings of his entry and exit and the people who accompany him."