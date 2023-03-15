‘Will break his ego’: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi says about Salman Khan during interview2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 02:36 PM IST
- The video which seems to feature an interview done with Lawrence Bishnoi inside a jail, sees him threatening Salman Khan by saying the latter should apologise or be ready to face consequences.
Almost a year to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's death, an interview has gone viral which shows jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatening Indian actor Salman Khan. The video which seems to feature an interview done with Lawrence Bishnoi inside a jail, sees him threatening Salman Khan by saying the latter should apologise or be ready to face consequences.
