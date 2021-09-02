India will resume evacuation of remaining Indian nationals stuck in Afghanistan once Kabul airport starts operations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Thursday.

In a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that majority of Indians who wanted to return have returned but some are still there in Afghanistan. He, however, said that the ministry does not have exact number.

Bagchi further said that as of now Kabul is not operational so India will have to wait until it becomes operational to resume evacuation process.

"The majority of Indians have left Afghanistan. Currently Kabul airport is not operational. We will resume our operation to evacuate people from Kabul as soon the airport service will resume," Bagchi said while responding to a question on bringing back remaining Indians from Afghanistan.

On Taliban regime, the MEA official said that he is not aware of any details or nature of what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan.

"We are not aware of any details or nature of what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan. I have no update on our meeting (with Taliban)," he said.

Indian ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal recently met the head of Taliban's political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha at the Indian mission.

India and the Taliban held discussions on the safety of Indians in Afghanistan, especially minorities. Indian envoy Mittal also urged the Taliban that Afghan soil should not be used for terror acts against India.

Asked about further talks with the Taliban, Bagchi said, "It's not a matter of yes and no. Our aim is that Afghanistan's land should not be used for terror activity of any kind." Bagchi also reiterated that India's priority is the safety of Indian people in Kabul.

