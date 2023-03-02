Will bring finality in time bound manner: Gautam Adani after SC order on Hindenburg case
- The Supreme Court set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group companies. The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre
Adani Group's founder chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday has said that the recent Supreme Court order will bring finality in a time-bound manner in the after Adani's sprawling conglomerate, which spans from sea ports to airports, edible oil and commodities, energy, cement and data centres, is under attack by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. Seven listed companies of Adani group have lost about $135 billion in value after the Hindenburg report was published.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×