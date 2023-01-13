‘Will bring in a new era for Kashi…’ UP CM on river cruise Ganga Vilas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the inauguration of the Ganga Vilas river cruise will bring about a new era for Varanasi. The MV Ganga Vilas cruise will begin its journey from Varanasi and travel 3200 kilometers to reach Assam's Dibrugarh in 51 days.
While speaking at an event on the eve of the launch of Ganga Vilas, the UP CM said that Varanasi has emerged on the global stage in a new form while retaining its ancient soul over the last eight years. Varanasi, in addition to being the largest centre of education and health, is now ready to be connected by land and water.
He noted that "Along with being the biggest centre of education and health, Kashi is now ready to be connected by land as well as waterways. The journey of 52 days covering a distance of 3000 km is starting from here
The Chief Minister added that with waterways, the government will be able to provide not just tourist services but also provide cargo services from Varanasi which will enable a land-locked state like Uttar Pradesh to connect to the Eastern Waterways.
CM Yogi also assured the Swiss travelers on the maiden voyage that they would get the thrill of tourism and adventure on the trip while also getting to experience the hospitality of India.
The MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters in length, 12 meters in width and comfortably sails with a draft of 1.4 meters. It has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the amenities to provide a memorable and luxurious experience for the tourists. Once inaugurated it is touted to be the World's longest river cruise that will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kilometers across 27 river systems in 5 states in India and Bangladesh.
The Chief Minister also praised PM Modi for uniting the country under his leadership while taking a dig at the critics of the Bhartiya Janta Party(BJP). He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in uniting the country and rid it of terrorism, naxalism and anarchy while some people are busy trying to divide it in the name of caste, region and language,"
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Supremo and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government in the state and the centre for trying to convert religious places into tourist spots and wasting public money on such programmes that could have been used on initiatives such as cleaning river Ganga.
