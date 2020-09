Will bring resolution against farm bills in Chhattisgarh House: Bhupesh Baghel

Terming the passage of three farm bills in Parliament "unconstitutional", Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said a resolution opposing them will be brought in the next session of the Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here, Baghel also said a legal battle will be fought against implementation of these bills, if needed.

He said the Centre brought these bills through "backdoor" at a time when the country was fighting coronavirus pandemic and the media is busy with the coverage of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"We would bring a resolution (opposing the farm bills) in the next state assembly session, and if required, (we) will fight a legal battle against their implementation," he said.

Baghel said the state Congress government was committed to protect the interest of farmers.

"Centre does not have power to legislate upon agriculture, which is a state subject. The three bills passed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are unconstitutional and are in violation of the federal structure," Baghel said.

He said these bills were drafted on the basis of a report of Shanta Kumar Committee which is "anti-farmer, anti- poor and only meant to support corporate houses".

Farmers in many states are protesting against the passage of the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

On its part, the BJP-led Union government has dismissed concerns over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime and termed the farm bills historic.

Citing the Shanta Kumar committee report, Baghel expressed apprehension that Food Corporation of India (FCI) might cease to exist in near future and farmers would not get benefit of MSP for their crops.

He accused the Centre of speaking lies and misleading farmers on these farm bills.

"A conspiracy is on through contract farming to hand over lands of farmers to corporate houses," Baghel alleged.

He also slammed the Centre over labour reform bills, saying they are not in the interest of workers.

When queried about media coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput case, Baghel said, "50 gram of ganja (marijuana) recovered there and the entire country rallied behind it, and in our state, police have been seizing 10 quintals of the contraband daily but no discussion held over it.

"A 50 gram recovery is being discussed in the national media and recovery to the tune of a quintal (is discuseed) in the state media," he said.

"It is not the NCB's (Narcotics Control Bureau) job to seize 50 gram of ganja but it is the job of a thanedar (station house officer)," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via