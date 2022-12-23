A day after Karnataka Assembly unanimously passed resolution on border issue with Maharashtra, the latter announced that it will bring a resolution on the border dispute with Karnataka next week, which would be '10 times more effective', reported news agency PTI on 23 December.

Confirming the details, Maharashtra Excise Minister Shamburaj Desai said the resolution will be passed by the state legislature on Monday.

Talking to reporters at the legislature complex in Nagpur, Desai said, "The state government will bring a detailed resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, which will be 10 times more effective than the one passed by Karnataka. It will be passed in the legislature on Monday."

"I only want to say that even after the meeting of both (Maharashtra and Karnataka) chief ministers with Union Home Minister (Amit Shah), the Karnataka CM (Basavaraj Bommai) did not respect what was decided. Maharashtra CM (Eknath Shinde) and Deputy CM (Devendra Fadnavis) both want the issue to get solved through talks," the minister said.

Desai, also a member of the Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Coordination Committee appointed by the state, added that the resolution to be passed on Monday will present Maharashtra's side more effectively and will be in the interest of Marathi people.

"After the resolution is passed, we will also convey to union home minister our strong displeasure over the leaders from Maharashtra being stopped from entering Karnataka," he said.

In past couple of weeks, the border row had intensified, with vehicles from either side being targeted, leaders from both the states weighing in, and pro-Kannada and Marathi activists being detained by police amid a tense atmosphere in Belagavi in Karnataka.

As per details, the border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of States on linguistic lines. With Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, it laid claim to over 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

