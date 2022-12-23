Will bring resolution on border dispute with K'taka next week: Maharashtra Minister2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 02:53 PM IST
- Maharashtra Excise Minister Shamburaj Desai said the resolution will be passed by the state legislature on Monday.
A day after Karnataka Assembly unanimously passed resolution on border issue with Maharashtra, the latter announced that it will bring a resolution on the border dispute with Karnataka next week, which would be '10 times more effective', reported news agency PTI on 23 December.