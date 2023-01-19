Will Budget 2023 fulfill what Indian retail sector needs?

The authority is most likely to help millions of independent retailers across the nation by declaring low-cost loans and relaxing some industry guidelines, said Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore. This action could assist retailers in stabilising their businesses as India confronts a potential economic recession in FY24, as well as reviving progress in the relatively smaller retail industry, which has been impacted by e-commerce behemoths such as Amazon, Flipkart, and others, she added.