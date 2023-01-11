Will CCI’s order stall Android’s growth in India?

Yes. China’s Huawei still sells phones running on Android with its own app stores and alternatives to Google’s services. Another is Amazon’s Fire devices, which run on the open-source version of Android but without GMS services. Neither has been able to make a mark with these devices though, since services like Google Maps etc. are nearly ubiquitous with phones nowadays. Samsung, which has the MADA licence, has tied up with Indus App Bazaar in India to create its own whitelisted app store.