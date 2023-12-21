A day after the Indian Telecommunications Bill 2023 was cleared in the Lok Sabha, former Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy on 21 December said that his law associates and he will challenge it in the Supreme Court if passed in Rajya Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subramanian Swamy even suggested the Narendra Modi government wait till the 2024 General Elections are over. to get it passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Swamy wrote, "My Law Associates and I will challenge in Supreme Court the Telecom Act if passed in Rajya Sabha. It is in effect legitimizing Pegasus. I suggest Modi Govt wait till 2024 General Elections are over."

Earlier on 20 December, Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw's introduced bill – Indian Telecommunications Bill 2023 – was passed in Lok Sabha.

As per details, legislation is slated to replace three existing Acts — the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885; the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933; and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

With this new bill, the government is aiming to modernize India's regulatory framework in the digital age, which would empower the Centre to establish rules for the protection of telecommunication networks.

"The Bill (seeks) to amend and consolidate the law relating to development, expansion, and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks; assignment of the spectrum; and for connected matters," Vaishnaw had said while introducing it.

Apart from this, the bill also seeks to amend the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act, 1997, to bring cable television network providers as licensees under it.

Accordingly, the bill seeks to simplify the current licensing regime for telecom networks, excluding email, internet-based communication services, broadcasting services, machine-to-machineover-the-top communication services, and over the top (OTT) communication services.

Currently, the Telecom Department issues more than 100 types of licenses, registrations, and permissions.

