Will ChatGPT kill search engines or transform them?

Google Search will return thousands of results if you ask this question. The reason for this buzz is that ChatGPT, which can write poems, articles, tweets, books, and even code like humans, is interactive while search engines passively provide article links. This has made many believe that search engines will become redundant. The New York Times even termed ChatGPT as a ‘Code Red’ for Google’s search business. Gary Marcus, author of Rebooting.AI, tweeted in jest: “...Sure but you can make it (ChatGPT) work! All you have to do is... hook it up to ... a...search engine!"