There has been a burning question about losing jobs in various professions since OpenAI launched its artificial intelligence-based chatbot called ‘ChatGPT’, an application that can have conversations on topics from history to philosophy, generate lyrics in the style of Taylor Swift or Billy Joel, and suggest edits to computer programming code.

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday said generative artificial intelligence (AI) platforms like ChatGPT will not impact human jobs, reminding that such concerns were expressed with the emergence of a "program generator" in 1977-78.

"This (ChatGPT) will not impact the coder. The human mind is the most flexible and can adapt very well," he said, adding that people will use the platform creatively and smartly for better purposes, PTI reported.

Speaking at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2023, Murthy said that the current set of macroeconomic challenges is unlikely to impact demand for Indian IT companies because they bring value for clients, and past instances of stress have also demonstrated a rise in demand and revenues for such companies.

When asked about instances of IT companies delaying joining dates for freshers, Murthy said he cannot judge to make a comment without data but reminded that Infosys honored all its commitments towards 1,500 freshers after the 2001 dot-com bust.

He said the top leaders opted to take deep pay cuts in order to honor all the commitments, as per PTI reports.

Released in November 2022, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by San Francisco-based AI research company OpenAI.

It is trained on a vast compilation of articles, websites, and social media posts scraped from the internet as well as real-time conversations—primarily in English—with human contractors hired by OpenAI. It learns to mimic the grammar and structure of the writing and reflects frequently-used phrases.

The chatbot isn’t always accurate: its sources aren’t fact-checked, and it relies on human feedback to improve its accuracy.

(With PTI inputs)