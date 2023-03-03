Will ChatGPT take away your job? Infosys founder replies
Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday quashed fears of losing human jobs due to ChatGPT.
There has been a burning question about losing jobs in various professions since OpenAI launched its artificial intelligence-based chatbot called ‘ChatGPT’, an application that can have conversations on topics from history to philosophy, generate lyrics in the style of Taylor Swift or Billy Joel, and suggest edits to computer programming code.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×