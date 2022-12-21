Will China Covid-19 crisis impact India? Here's a variant, vaccine analysis

Situation is worsening in China ever since the zero covid policy was lifted and lockdowns removed, death toll went up to 5241 on December 20 and experts predict it would get worse. To save the embattled economy it has ended mass lockdown, lifted travel restrictions and even allowed people with SARS-CoV-2 to isolate at home instead of in centralized facilities. Even testing is voluntary now. Vaccine hesitancy is another cause of worry. China could see 1.3 million to 2.1 million people die if it lifts its zero-COVID policy due to low vaccination and booster rates as well as a lack of hybrid immunity, British scientific information and analytics company Airfinity said in late November.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}