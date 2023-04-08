Will chop off judge's tongue…: Cong leader on Rahul Gandhi's arrest warrant

Will chop off judge's tongue…: Cong leader on Rahul Gandhi's arrest warrant1 min read . 04:12 PM IST
- The Congress leader was arrested later.
Congress president of Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday said ‘they will chop off the judge's tongue’ for sentencing Rahul Gandhi to jail for the Modi surname controversy. He was arrested later.
"When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail," said Manikandan, Congress Dindigul district president during a protest organised by the party, as quoted by ANI.
The former Congress chief was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by the Surat court in the case. Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.
The case was filed against Gandhi on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for the Congress leader's alleged remarks "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Gandhi, who had served as an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019 during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.
The sentence of two years invited his disqualification from the membership of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The RP Act holds that an MP or a member of legislative Assembly (MLA) convicted for any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.
