A civic doctor appearing in the pleas told the HC that as of today, at least 20 lakh people in the city were due to receive their second dose, but the city was receiving only five to seven lakh vaccine vials on a daily basis. Advocates Anita Castellino and Jamshed Master, two of the petitioners in the above pleas, also pointed out that in some cases, citizens were being issued vaccination certificates with incorrect names and batch number of the vaccine received, and there existed no mechanism to get the same corrected.