‘Will CM Himanta Biswa Sarma look after the married girls?’: AIMIM's Owaisi amid child marriage crackdown in Assam
The BJP government in Assam, he alleged, was ‘biased against Muslims’. The remarks came as state authorities arrested more than 2,258 people on charges linked to child marriage.
As Assam cracks down on child marriage, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government over the situation. The BJP government in the state, he alleged, was ‘biased against Muslims’. The remarks came as state authorities arrested more than 2,258 people on charges linked to child marriage.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×