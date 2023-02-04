Home / News / India /  ‘Will CM Himanta Biswa Sarma look after the married girls?’: AIMIM's Owaisi amid child marriage crackdown in Assam
‘Will CM Himanta Biswa Sarma look after the married girls?’: AIMIM's Owaisi amid child marriage crackdown in Assam

2 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2023, 10:22 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Hyderabad, Dec 26 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANi)Premium
The BJP government in Assam, he alleged, was ‘biased against Muslims’. The remarks came as state authorities arrested more than 2,258 people on charges linked to child marriage.

As Assam cracks down on child marriage, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government over the situation. The BJP government in the state, he alleged, was ‘biased against Muslims’. The remarks came as state authorities arrested more than 2,258 people on charges linked to child marriage.

"Now that you are arresting the men, who will now look after those married girls? Will the CM look after them? For the last six years, the BJP has been in power. It is their failure then," Owaisi said. 

He also accused the state administration of bias, wondering why it was not opening new schools. “They gave land to landless people in Upper Assam but didn't do same in Lower Assam," the AIMIM chief added.

State authorities are currently addressing 4,074 FIRs registered against child marriages across Assam. While parents involved in the underage marriage were currently being let off with notice, this left approximately 3,500 people facing arrest. Officials have said that the marriages will be declared illegal, and if the groom is below 14 years of age, he will be sent to a "reform house".

CM Sarma said recently that deputy commissioners have been asked to "control the system of kazis" (Muslim priests who conduct marriages) and create general awareness against the menace.

The state cabinet has decided that those having married girls below 14 years of age will be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The council of ministers also decided that cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 will be registered against those who have married girls in the 14-18 years age group.

"Our drive will continue till 2026 when the next assembly elections will be due. We are hopeful that by then, there will be no case of child marriage in the state," the chief minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)

