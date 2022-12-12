Will CNG replace diesel as fuel of choice in India?

Sale of automobiles using compressed natural gas (CNG) has surged in the last two years since the onset of stricter BS VI emission norms that made cars in general and diesel vehicles in particular more expensive. In 2019, CNG accounted for less than 2% of overall passenger vehicle sales in the country, but it shot up to 6% the very next year and is nearing 12% this year. In contrast, the share of diesel vehicles has fallen from over 30% in 2019 to less than 18% this year. In the first nine months of 2022, 1.97 lakh CNG vehicles were sold in India as against 1.65 lakh in all of 2021.