Will Cockroach Janta Party spark a Nepal, Bangladesh-style Gen Z protest in India? Founder Abhijeet Dipke responds

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political collective that emerged last week, has broken the internet, quite literally.

The platform that started as a joke after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant described young, unemployed Indians as ‘like cockroaches’ has already generated over six lakh registrations and has more followers on Instagram than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the world's biggest political party in terms of physical membership.

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Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party is beyond a joke now, says founder Abhijeet Dipke

The campaign was started by 30-year-old Abjijeet Dipke, a recent graduate in public relations from Boston University, USA, soon after CJI Kant's remark, which he clarified later.

As the campaign got bigger on the internet with mostly youth backing it across social media platforms, many in India started comparing it with Gen Z-led protests, which have toppled governments in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh in recent years.

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Founder Dipke responded to these comparisons by issuing a clarification.

“Many journalists have been asking me whether this GenZ movement will turn out into what happened in Nepal or Bangladesh,” Dipke wrote in X.

“Let me make this absolutely clear, do not insult or underestimate the GenZ of India by making such comparisons. The youth of this country are far more mature, aware, and politically conscious than many give them credit for. They understand their constitutional rights and will express their dissent through peaceful and democratic means,” he said.

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) manifesto, which the party describes as secular, socialist, democratic, lazy' includes demands such as a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the house, and a 20-year- ban on turncoats.

The youth of this country are far more mature, aware, and politically conscious than many give them credit for.

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) manifesto, which the party describes as ‘secular, socialist, democratic, lazy’, includes demands such as a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices, 50% reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the house, and a 20-year ban on turncoats.

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“And please, do not demean them. Many of these young people are far more educated and informed than those currently running the government,” Dipke said.

What happened in Nepal and Bangladesh? In September 2025, large-scale anti-corruption protests took place all across Nepal, predominantly organised by Gen Z students. The situation escalated, with protests against public officials and vandalism of government and political buildings taking place throughout the country.

On 9 September 2025, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, along with a few government ministers, resigned. A new government led by former rapper Balendra Shah came to power in Nepal in March.

In August 2024, Protests began in Bangladesh over a controversial government job-quota system and transformed into nationwide unrest following a harsh crackdown by authorities.

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Nearly 300 people were killed within weeks in one of the most violent phases of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule. Hasina left the nation, and a new government under Tarique Rahman is in place in Bangladesh.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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