Will concerns over safety data impact covid vaccine acceptance in India?

New Delhi: As the government plans to roll out covid-19 vaccination programme in the country soon, safety concerns over fast tracking of the shots may impact acceptance of the vaccine among general public.

Health experts have already raised eyebrows over the decision of the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) to grant permission to Bharat Biotech International Ltd's Covaxin for restricted use in emergency situation.

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been cautioning countries to deal with the infodemic surrounding the pandemic and the vaccines, health experts are concerned about the covid-19 vaccine's acceptance among masses.

“Till now immunization was never a political issue for polio or Measles, Rubella or Mission Indradhanush. Now, Covaxin authorization has sharply divided the country on party line which will further add fuel to infodemic of misinformation and disinformation and may jeopardize Covid-19 roll out and immunization program in general," said Naveen Thacker, executive director of international Pediatric Association and former civil society organization (CSO) representative to Gavi board, the Vaccine Alliance.

A study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology and Agricultural Sciences by the ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) has pointed out that concerns regarding the vaccine's side effects acted as the key barrier for vaccine acceptance.

The study stated that the success of covid-19 vaccination programme will be dependent on the development of effective and safer vaccines and also on the public acceptance which in turn relies on the beliefs and perception towards the vaccine.

Among the 351 participants, 55% believed that the COVID-19 vaccination will be safe while only 46.2% believed that it will be effective. “Majority of the participants (86.3%) were planning to get covid-19 vaccination, whereas 13.7% admitted hesitancy. However, only 65.8% of the participants responded that they will receive vaccination as soon as possible whenever the vaccine is available," the study said.

The study highlighted that despite the benefits of vaccination, this fundamental health protecting tool is facing many obstacles globally. Many factors like geography, time, social class, contextual human behaviour, and ethnicity are affecting the acceptance of vaccination among the population, it said adding that the researchers’ results indicate that vaccine acceptance is 86.3%, which is in accordance with the results obtained from the studies conducted in USA and People‘s Republic of China.

The government has been running an awareness campaign for increasing the acceptance of covid-19 vaccines but now the campaign would need more rigour after the controversies surrounding the shots.

“A proper awareness generation campaign is needed, explaining why vaccine is being given. It is an emergency and a do or die situation. People should know the vaccination is voluntary," said Lalit Kant, scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

