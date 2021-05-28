Will consider withdrawing police plaints against Ramdev if he takes back remarks

Have we ever questioned it? The point here is, after weighing all factors, the government recommends vaccination and drugs. It has to be followed." But if someone with a good number of followers is allowed to go on targeting modern medicine and hit out at hardworking doctors and paramedics, it is not acceptable, he said. "The most important thing here is we are fighting against a deadly pandemic. If prominent individuals are allowed to claim whatever they wish, it will divert people, confuse them and go against the efforts of both the government and medical fraternity to tackle the pandemic."