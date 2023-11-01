Will consumer spirits soar this festive season? Signals are mixed.
Summary
- At a time when the economy needs festive cheer to bring consumption back on track, consumers continue to have mixed feelings and are spending cautiously.
Lively consumption patterns and increased spending are typical of India’s annual festival season. After the trend reversed during the pandemic years, a rebound was expected in 2023. But the festive spending cheer has not yet materialized, the latest consumer survey by pollster Axis My India suggests.