Will consumer spirits soar this festive season? Signals are mixed.

Lively consumption patterns and increased spending are typical of India’s annual festival season. After the trend reversed during the pandemic years, a rebound was expected in 2023. But the festive spending cheer has not yet materialized, the latest consumer survey by pollster Axis My India suggests.

A majority of respondents said they were planning to spend less than in the previous year, and most were only eyeing small purchases. The ongoing conflict in West Asia and a long period of inflation may have contributed to poor consumer sentiment. Mint looks at the data.

Muted mood

The consumer's mood seems subdued, going by the survey, which had 4,980 respondents from across the country and took place from 7-27 October. When asked if the plan to spend more than in the previous festival season, around 52% said they had no intention of doing so. This aversion appeared to be widespread, as 56% of those surveyed said they planned to spend less than ₹5,000 during the festive season, with only about 24% willing to spend up to ₹10,000.

Clothes were the most popular spending choice; very few were keen on big-ticket expenses. Nearly 80% said they were not expecting any special Diwali bonus, so the dull outlook isn’t surprising.

Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director, Axis My India, said: “The festive season typically ushers in a variety of spending patterns, divided across numerous necessities and luxuries. Recent trends reveal that household expenditures have seen a significant upturn, with people predominantly favouring essential commodities over non-essential ones."

Confidence shaken

The findings are somewhat consistent with the results of the September round of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) consumer-confidence survey. While confidence was at a four-year high, households are still more likely to be pessimistic than optimistic about the current economic situation. The market, too, has been flat of late after being in a bull run for most of the year. Consumption-related indices, despite outperforming the benchmark, have stayed flat ahead of the festivals. However, there’s hope: the future expectations index in the RBI survey is well above the neutral 100 mark and, as mentioned previously, at a four-year high.

Mixed signals

Despite what surveys show, the traditional uptick in demand during the festival season cannot be written off. In August the RBI said it expected a boost in festive-seasons demand. In the past, industrial production data for consumer durables, a proxy for demand, has on some occasions risen in the run-up to festivals. This year, too, this data has shown an expansion up to August. Auto sales, which typically jump during this time, are showing signs of growth this year as well, with Maruti Suzuki seeing a surge in deliveries, as Mint has reported.

Growth is expected in real estate, too. “Several developers have a healthy pipeline of launches for the ongoing festive quarter across the top seven cities," said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group. “Last year we saw as many as 93,000 units launched in the December quarter across the top seven cities. This year we may see 10-15% yearly growth, which means it will again be above 100,000 units."

All that glitters

Gold jewellery is a popular purchase during festivals. Despite elevated prices, gold consumption in India bucked the global trend to record double-digit annual growth in the September quarter, according to estimates by the World Gold Council. After a relatively weak first half of the year, the seasonal uptick in festive and wedding purchases should help release pent-up demand, the council said on Tuesday.