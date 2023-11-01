Will consumer spirits soar this festive season? Signals are mixed.

Confidence shaken

The findings are somewhat consistent with the results of the September round of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) consumer-confidence survey. While confidence was at a four-year high, households are still more likely to be pessimistic than optimistic about the current economic situation. The market, too, has been flat of late after being in a bull run for most of the year. Consumption-related indices, despite outperforming the benchmark, have stayed flat ahead of the festivals. However, there’s hope: the future expectations index in the RBI survey is well above the neutral 100 mark and, as mentioned previously, at a four-year high.