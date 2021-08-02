Days after quitting from the politics, BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Monday said that he would continue to work constitutionally (as MP) in Asansol, West Bengal. He is an MP from Asansol.

"I will continue to work constitutionally as an MP in Asansol. Politics is beyond the constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon," Supriyo told ANI.

His statement came houafter he held a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda.

On 31st July, Babul announced that he had quit politics and would also resign as MP. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Supriyo was minister in the Modi government but was dropped in the reshuffle in July. The MP said that he won't join any political party and TMC, Congress, CPI(M) had not called him.

"Goodbye. I'm not going to any political party. TMC, Congress, CPI(M) nobody has called me, I'm not going anywhere...One need not be in politics to do social work," he had said. He, however, later edited his post and these lines were no longer there in the updated post

Babul briefly referred to his moving out to the union council of ministers earlier this month.

"I listened to everyone's words - father (mother), wife, daughter, a couple of dear friends. I am saying after listening to everything that I am going. I stayed for some time. Somewhere I made you happy with my work, somewhere I disappointed you. Now it is up to you to assess me. Social work can be done without politics. Resigning from MP-ship too," he said.

Babul Supriyo thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

"Over the past few days, I went many times with the decision to leave politics to Amit Shahji and Naddaji. And I am eternally grateful to them as they turned down my request by inspiring and motivating me in every way. I will never forget this love. I do not dare to go to them again with the same request especially when I have decided what I want to do. If I go with my request again, they may think I am here to 'bargain for the post'. I pray they will not misunderstand me and forgive me," Supriyo said.

"The question is why am I leaving politics? Does it have anything to do with losing the ministry? Yes, there is a connection. At least a little bit," he said.

He said there is a huge difference between 2014 and 2019.

Noting that in 2014 he was "alone" but now BJP is the main opposition party in West Bengal, he said new and old faces co-exist in the party today. "It does not make any difference to the party if one person leaves," he said.

Before the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls, there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders which is quite normal but few things were coming up in public, he said.

"Somewhere I am responsible and somewhere other leaders are very much responsible. However, I do not want to go for an evaluation now. But it is true that the difference of opinion of senior leaders was harming the party. This does not help party works at the ground level. With my due respect to the people of Asansol, I am informing that I am leaving. I will leave my allotted house within one month. Resigning from my MP post too," he said.

Babul Supriyo joined the BJP in 2014 and has been elected twice from Asansol.

