"Over the past few days, I went many times with the decision to leave politics to Amit Shahji and Naddaji. And I am eternally grateful to them as they turned down my request by inspiring and motivating me in every way. I will never forget this love. I do not dare to go to them again with the same request especially when I have decided what I want to do. If I go with my request again, they may think I am here to 'bargain for the post'. I pray they will not misunderstand me and forgive me," Supriyo said.