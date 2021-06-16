After Twitter lost the legal immunity it enjoys in India, the social networking platform on Wednesday said that it will continue its efforts to comply with the new IT rules.

A Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that the website is keeping the Union ministry of electronics and information technology in the loop of all the developments.

The spokesperson also said that the Interim Chief Compliance Officer has been retained and details will be shared with the ministry soon.

"We are keeping the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) apprised of progress at every step of the process. The interim Chief Compliance Officer has been retained and details will be shared with Ministry directly soon. Twitter continues to make every effort to comply with new guidelines" said the Twitter spokesperson.

Losing indemnity

Earlier on Wednesday, government sources said that the microblogging site has lost its intermediary status for not complying with the new IT rules.

This means that instead of being considered just a platform hosting content from various users, Twitter will now be held directly editorially responsible for posts published on its platform.

The implication of this development is that if there is any charge against Twitter for alleged unlawful content, it would be treated as a publisher - not an intermediary - and be liable for punishment under any law, including IT Act, as also the penal laws of the country, sources stated.

Sources further said that Twitter is the only social media platform among the mainstream that has not adhered to the new laws.

Twitter's efforts

Earlier on 9 June, Twitter had written to the government that it is making every effort to comply with new guidelines concerning social media companies and has appointed a nodal contractual person (NCP) and Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) on a contractual basis and was in advanced stages of "finalising the appointment to the role of chief compliance officer", reported ANI.

Union ministry of electronics had on 5 June said that it had given Twitter one last notice to comply with the new rules concerning social media companies.

The ministry said in the letter that the New Intermediary Guideline Rules have become effective from 26 May.

"The provisions for significant social media intermediaries under the Rules have already come into force on May 26 2021 and it has been more than a week but Twitter has refused to comply with the provisions of these Rules," the government said.

"Needless to state, such non-compliance will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as intermediary available under section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. This has clearly been provided under rule 7 of the aforesaid Rules," it added.

What the new IT rules say

The new digital rules require significant social media intermediaries -- providing services primarily in the nature of messaging -- to enable identification of the "first originator" of the information that undermines the sovereignty of India, the security of the state, or public order.

It say that significant social media intermediaries, those with more than 50 lakh users, are required to appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer. The personnel have to be residents in India.

Social media firms will also have to take down flagged content within 36 hours, and remove within 24 hours content that is flagged for issues such as nudity and pornography.

