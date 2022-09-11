Will continue fight for restoration of Article 370: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party will continue fighting 'democratically, constitutionally and politically' for the restoration of Article 370, which was abrogated by the Centre three years ago.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party will continue fighting 'democratically, constitutionally and politically' for the restoration of Article 370, which was abrogated by the Centre three years ago, said Omar Abdullah as quoted by news agency PTI.
The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that his party, which has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision announced by the Central government on August 5, 2019, to abrogate Article 370, has a strong case.
"We (NC) are not misleading people or not even taking the law into our hands for the restoration of Article 370. We will continue to fight democratically, constitutionally, and politically to bring it back. It is our right," Abdullah said.
He further said, "I will not give up on Article 370. We have faith in the Supreme Court but our only request is that it should at least listen to us. We believe our case is strong. The top court is taking time. I think they also know that this case is strong."
The NC leader stated that the government cannot be expected to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 as it took it away in the first place, as per PTI reports.
He said he would have felt uneasy had the Supreme Court acted swiftly on a batch of petitions related to the issue, considering that the government of India wants it to be decided soon.
"We are not demanding it from the central government, rather the one who had taken it away from the people of Jammu and Kashmir should return it to us. Very few political parties had supported us on the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. So, I do not expect that if any other party was in power at the Centre, it will restore it," he added.
The NC leader said that it is a political fight and they will surely win it and restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.