‘Will continue my fast’: Sonam Wangchuk condemns police brutality on CJP protesters in hand-written letter

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjkung Hospital in Delhi, has refused to end his hunger strike. On Day 23, Wangchuk posted a handwritten letter where he informed that he will continue fasting until youth leaders are allowed to meet MPs at Parliament.

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He urged the government and police to resolve the situation by allowing students to present their grievances before Parliament and expressed hope that accountability in the education system would be ensured.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is Sonam Wangchuk continuing his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk is continuing his hunger strike until youth leaders are allowed to meet Members of Parliament to present their grievances regarding the education system. 2 What conditions did Sonam Wangchuk set for ending his hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk outlined three conditions for ending his hunger strike: accountability from the education minister, access to Parliament for youth leaders, and assurance from political leaders that education issues will be addressed. 3 What actions did the police take against the CJP protesters? ⌵ The police used baton charges and heightened security measures to disperse CJP protesters attempting to march toward Parliament, enforcing prohibitory orders to maintain order. 4 How did Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalization impact the protests? ⌵ Wangchuk's hospitalization occurred after 21 days of fasting and prompted CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to begin his own hunger strike, as well as a call for unity among protesters to continue advocating for educational reforms. 5 Why did Abhijeet Dipke end his hunger strike during the protests? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke ended his hunger strike at the request of Sonam Wangchuk and the father of a deceased NEET student, in order to lead a march to Parliament and further their demands.

Wangchuk expressed hope that the government would “fix accountability of the education minister before that".

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“Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital,” Wangchuk wrote in a handwritten letter.

Wangchuk said he was “touched and moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation" and appealed to both the government and the police to resolve the issue by simply allowing students to present their grievances before Parliament, either on Monday or the following day.

“Hopefully Govt will fix accountability of Edu minister before that,” he added.

Following Wangchuk's decision, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke told supporters at Jantar Mantar that the move was prompted by ‘police brutality’. “Sonam sir had said if the country’s youth comes to Jantar Mantar, he will break his fast. But because of police brutality, he will continue his fast,” Dipke said.

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Also Read | Inside Delhi's security arrangements around Jantar Mantar amid CJP protest

Wangchuk's statement came hours after Union Minister JP Nadda met CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in Delhi. During the meeting, the CJP representatives submitted a list of demands to the government, including fixing accountability for irregularities in national competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG.

Outfit's chief spokesperson Saurav Das claimed that Nadda has assured them that no further “crackdown” will take place at Jantar Mantar.

Also Read | CJP shares Parliament visuals showing security forces in firing positions

What are the CJP's demands? The CJP says its protest is centred on concerns over the country's education system. The group is demanding sweeping reforms, stricter accountability for examination paper leaks, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"We met JP Nadda twice. During the meeting, we stated our three demands. First, that Sonam Wangchuk be released immediately... Second, we demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign; he should either be dismissed from the Cabinet or resign voluntarily. The protest will continue until his resignation is secured. Third, we demand compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of the NEET aspirants, more than 20 of whom have lost their lives. We approached JP Nadda regarding these demands," Das told ANI.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.