Will continue to report without fear: BBC as I-T sleuths leave offices after more than 55 hours

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 11:34 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Indo-Tibetan Border Police stand guard outside the office building where Indian tax authorities raided BBC's office in New Delhi on February 15, 2023, following a protest against the BBC by Hindu Sena activists, an Indian right-wing organization. - Indian tax department raids at BBC offices entered a second day on February 15, journalists at the broadcaster told AFP, in an action rights groups linked to critical coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Indo-Tibetan Border Police stand guard outside the office building where Indian tax authorities raided BBC's office in New Delhi on February 15, 2023, following a protest against the BBC by Hindu Sena activists, an Indian right-wing organization. - Indian tax department raids at BBC offices entered a second day on February 15, journalists at the broadcaster told AFP, in an action rights groups linked to critical coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (AFP)

Tax authorities have made an inventory of the available stock, recorded the statement of some staffers and have impounded some documents.

Income Tax department officials departed from BBC's Mumbai and Delhi offices on Thursday night after three days of inspection. The survey operation had begun at the British Broadcasting Corporation offices around 11:30 am on Tuesday. Officials had earlier said they were probing issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies.

“We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible. We are supporting staff - some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight - and their welfare is our priority," the British broadcaster said.

The BBC insisted that it stood by its colleagues and journalists and would ‘continue to report without fear or favour’.

“Our output is back to normal, we remain committed to our audience in India and beyond," the publication asserted.

Also read: Some trust foreign news outlet, not Indian agencies: Rijiju on I-T survey on BBC

According to reports, the tax authorities have made an inventory of the available stock, recorded the statement of some staffers and have impounded some documents. A Reuters update quoting a department spokesperson said that data cloning was only done for devices considered important. No digital device was confiscated. 

The tax department action comes weeks after the government reacted angrily to a BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies)

