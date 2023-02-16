Will continue to report without fear: BBC as I-T sleuths leave offices after more than 55 hours
Tax authorities have made an inventory of the available stock, recorded the statement of some staffers and have impounded some documents.
Income Tax department officials departed from BBC's Mumbai and Delhi offices on Thursday night after three days of inspection. The survey operation had begun at the British Broadcasting Corporation offices around 11:30 am on Tuesday. Officials had earlier said they were probing issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×