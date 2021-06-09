Farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Wednesday to elicit her support for the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws and for a Minimum Support Price for farm produce.

CM Banerjee assured her support to the farmer leaders led by Tikait and Yudhvir Singh of the BKU and said that she will continue to support the farmers' movement.

"We thank her for this assurance. West Bengal should work as a model state and farmers should be given more benefits," Tikait has said.

The BKU leader further said that like other states, West Bengal should also conduct meetings with farmers every month.

"In many other states, meetings are held every month with the DC. DMs and officers of every department come there. This policy should be implemented in all states," Tikait said.

Singh, general secretary of the BKU, told news agency PTI, "We want to congratulate Mamata Banerjee for her electoral victory and to elicit her support for the move to give farmers a fair MSP for their crops."

CM Banerjee has been very much vocal against the new agriculture laws and gave her support to farmers' protests. Several TMC MPs had visited the national capital borders where farmers have been protesting since November 2020.

Since the coronavirus situation is improving, the farmer leaders are planning to intensify the protest.

Hundreds of thousands of farmers have laid siege to Delhi for the past one year. They are protesting against three laws passed by the Parliament, which they feel will commercialise agriculture without adequate protection to small farmers from exploitation by large retail chains and industry.

Despite several rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer leaders last year, the deadlock remains.

The government believes the reforms, which open the farming sector to private players, will not hurt farmers.

