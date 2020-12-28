Subscribe
Home >News >India >Will continue to work to strengthen farmers, agri sector: PM Modi after flagging off 100th 'Kisan Rail'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Will continue to work to strengthen farmers, agri sector: PM Modi after flagging off 100th 'Kisan Rail'

2 min read . 06:05 PM IST Staff Writer

PM Modi said that farmers and farming of every region of the country are being connected by Kisan Rail

Congratulating the farmers of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal via video-conferencing.

"I congratulate crores of farmers of the country. Despite Covid-19 challenge Kisan Rail network has expanded in the last four months and got its 100th rail now," said PM Modi.

Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code

PM Modi also said that farmers and farming of every region of the country are being connected by Kisan Rail.

“Even in the last 4 months, this network of Kisan Rail has reached the figure of 100 in the midst of the challenge of coronavirus. More than 80% of the small and marginal farmers of the country have got great power through Kisan Rail," PM Modi said.

The PM stated that there is no minimum quantum for farmers as a farmer can also send a parcel of 50-100 kg.

Stressing on the importance of the rail, he said: "Kisan Rail is like a moving cold storage facility. Perishable items like fruits, vegetables, milk, fish etc can be safely transported from one place to another in time."

He also spoke about PM Krishi Sampada Yojana, under which around 6500 projects like mega food parks, cold chain infrastructure, agro-processing clusters have been approved. " 10,000 crores have been approved for micro food processing industries under government's 'Atmanirbhar' package," said PM Modi.

The launch of the train by Modi comes amid protests by a section of farmers against the Centre's three farm laws near Delhi's borders.

About Kisan Rail

The multi-commodity train service is aimed to carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumstick, chilli and onion as well as fruits like grape, orange, pomegranate, banana and custard apple.

Loading and unloading of perishable commodities is permitted at all stoppages en route with no bar on the size of the consignment. The Centre has extended a 50% subsidy on the transportation of fruits and vegetables.

It may be noted that the first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar on August 7, which was further extended up to Muzaffarpur.

Following good response from farmers, its frequency was increased from a weekly service to three days in a week.

