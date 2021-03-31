Will covid-19 halt India’s economic recovery once again?

The ease of living segment of the macro tracker worsened over the last month. After easing in January, CPI inflation rose again in February, flashing red. Core inflation that has been above 5%-mark for the past several months rose further, to 5.6% in February. Fears of a resurgence in inflation have been gaining ground globally in recent weeks. In Asia, inflation is not a big worry for most economies, a Moody’s Analytics report dated 30 March said. But India and the Philippines are outliers in Asia, with troublingly high inflation, the report said.

