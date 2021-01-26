Will Covid-19 vaccination roll-out help Indian economy heal?

The priority group of above 50 years may be sub-divided into those above 60 years and those between 50 to 60 years for purposes of phasing of rollout based on the pandemic situation and vaccine availability. “Vaccination will wipe out the fear and help everyone participate and perform their bit in the process of growth and development. However, more important is to initiate proper planning for the informal economy," said Arup Mitra, professor of economy at the Institute of Economic Growth, University of Delhi.