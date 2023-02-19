'Will cut your cable': Why Twitter users are blaming Anand Mahindra for Virat Kohli's wicket
- With the help of Jadeja's superb bowling, India managed to demolish Australia by 6 wickets within three days of the second test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India has crushed the Australians in both Test matches of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. During the second innings, Virat Kohli completed a crucial milestone of 25,000 international runs, after which Todd Murphy's impressive bowling dismissed him at a score of 20. But, Twitter users on Sunday blamed Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra for Virat Kohli's wicket.
