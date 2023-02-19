India has crushed the Australians in both Test matches of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. During the second innings, Virat Kohli completed a crucial milestone of 25,000 international runs, after which Todd Murphy's impressive bowling dismissed him at a score of 20. But, Twitter users on Sunday blamed Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra for Virat Kohli's wicket.

Keeping up with his light-hearted tweets, Anand Mahindra on Sunday tweeted how as and when he switched on the TV, Virat Kohli was stumped. “I switched on the match & saw Kohli being stumped. I promise to switch off & not watch any more…," Mahindra tweeted.

To which a user named BALA commented “i blame you for the Virat’s wicket." Anand Mahindra reacted to the tweet with shocked emojis.

i blame you for the Virat’s wicket. — BALA (@erbmjha) February 19, 2023

Not just BALA many users of the social media platform started with hilarious responses. Some said that they will cut the cable connection of Anand Mahindra while some pointed out that it is the typical mentality of all cricket fans.

“Shreyas got out Am on the way to your home to cut your cable connection temporarily sir," one user said. “May it be Sachin or now Kohli's wicket. You can blame anyone, anything for that," said another.

Am on the way to your home to cut your cable connection temporarily sir 😉 https://t.co/SFZJXDCBjX — Honesty set at ninety % 🇮🇳 (@Subramanianv75) February 19, 2023

With the help of Jadeja's superb bowling, India managed to demolish Australia by 6 wickets within three days of the second test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly crushed the Australians and cliched 7 wickets after giving just 42 runs. The other three wickets also went to a spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin who gave 59 runs.

Chasing a small target of 115, the top-order of India's batting struggled a bit, but with the responsible innings of Cheteshwar Pujara, India managed to defeat the Australian team by six wickets.

The third Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy will be played from 1 March at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.