Will Delhi ban existing petrol motorbikes, cars? What the new EV policy actually says

The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on 29 June, Monday, approved the ambitious Delhi EV Policy, which states that no two-wheeler petrol or diesel run vehicles will be registered from 2028. With the policy mandating that only electric two-wheelers will be eligible for registration from April 2028, many vehicle owners are asking whether they will still be allowed to ride their existing petrol bikes and scooters.

The short answer is yes.

The Delhi EV policy does not explicitly prohibit the use of existing petrol or diesel two-wheeler vehicles. Instead, it changes the rules for new vehicle registrations for the next phase of Delhi's transition towards electric mobility.

Can you still ride your existing petrol bike or car after 2028? The newly minted Delhi EV policy does not notify a ban on existing petrol, and diesel-run two-wheelers. Owners of existing petrol and diesel vehicles will continue to be allowed to use them after 2028, provided they comply with Delhi's prevailing vehicle regulations.

The new EV Policy does not require motorists to immediately replace or scrap their existing vehicles. Instead, it applies only to two-wheeler vehicles seeking fresh registration after the prescribed 2028 deadline.

However, petrol and diesel vehicles will continue to remain subject to Delhi's existing End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) regulations. Under those rules, petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years face restrictions and are eventually required to be scrapped in accordance with environmental norms.

What changes under the Delhi EV Policy? The Delhi EV policy introduces a phased transition towards electric mobility by setting deadlines beyond which certain categories of petrol and diesel vehicles will no longer receive fresh registrations in national capital Delhi.

The Delhi EV policy also seeks to encourage EV adoption through purchase incentives, tax exemptions and scrapping benefits while expanding charging infrastructure across the city.

Among its key measures, the government has announced the removal of registration fees and road tax for eligible electric vehicles priced up to ₹30 lakh. Buyers who purchase a new electric vehicle after scrapping an old one will also be eligible for an incentive of up to ₹1 lakh.

The policy will come into force on July 1, 2026 and remain operational until March 31, 2030.

When will Delhi stop registering petrol and diesel vehicles? The transition will take place in phases.

From January 1, 2027, only electric passenger and goods three-wheelers will be eligible for registration in Delhi.

From April 1, 2028, only electric two-wheelers, including motorcycles and scooters, can be newly registered in the national capital.

These deadlines apply only to new registrations and do not affect vehicles that have already been registered before the cut-off dates.