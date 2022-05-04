Will Delhi impose curbs amid Covid surge? Check what health minister says

National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a resurge in Covid-19 cases recently, has decided not to impose any curbs as of now. Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday said that the city government is keeping an eye on Covid's situation and added, "Current scenario doesn't warrant major curbs". The Delhi Health Minister also said that the number of hospital admissions is still very less and the pandemic situation in the city is not so serious at present.

