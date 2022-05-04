Will Delhi impose curbs amid Covid surge? Check what health minister says

Will Delhi impose curbs amid Covid surge? Check what health minister says1 min read . 12:36 PM IST
Delhi on Tuesday had reported 1,414 Covid-19 cases, around 31% more than a day ago, though the positivity rate came down to 5.97%
National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a resurge in Covid-19 cases recently, has decided not to impose any curbs as of now. Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday said that the city government is keeping an eye on Covid's situation and added, "Current scenario doesn't warrant major curbs". The Delhi Health Minister also said that the number of hospital admissions is still very less and the pandemic situation in the city is not so serious at present.
Delhi conducts a large number of tests. As the eligible population of Delhi has got vaccinated, the number of hospital admissions is very less despite the daily cases count in the 1,200-1,500 range in the last few days and the positivity rate standing in the bracket of five-six per cent.
"We have reserved 10,000 beds in hospital for Covid cases, but less than 200 of those are occupied. So, this is satisfying. And the situation is not so serious at present," he said.
Delhi on Tuesday had reported 1,414 Covid-19 cases, around 31% more than a day ago, though the positivity rate came down to 5.97%, according to data shared by the city health department.
One death occurred due to the disease.
With those cases, the national capital's overall Covid-19 caseload has increased to 18,87,050, while the death toll stands at 26,176. Delhi had on Monday reported 1,076 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42%. On Sunday, it saw 1,485 cases and no death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 4.89%.
