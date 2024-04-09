Will Delhi, NCR see worsening heatwave conditions this week? IMD predicts this
IMD predicted thunderstorm and rainfall in eight states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim for next seven days. Delhi may witness light rainfall on April 13.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Delhi may witness a rise in temperature this week as it continues to record above-normal temperatures. However, the national capital will see some respite from the scorching heat in the form of light rainfall along with thundershowers on April 13.