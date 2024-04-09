Active Stocks
Mon Apr 08 2024 15:58:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 1.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.00 0.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 479.90 -1.09%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,477.05 -0.17%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,075.20 1.61%
Business News/ News / India/  Will Delhi, NCR see worsening heatwave conditions this week? IMD predicts this
BackBack

Will Delhi, NCR see worsening heatwave conditions this week? IMD predicts this

Edited By Alka Jain

IMD predicted thunderstorm and rainfall in eight states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim for next seven days. Delhi may witness light rainfall on April 13.

IMD said Delhi may witness rise in temperature this week. Premium
IMD said Delhi may witness rise in temperature this week.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Delhi may witness a rise in temperature this week as it continues to record above-normal temperatures. However, the national capital will see some respite from the scorching heat in the form of light rainfall along with thundershowers on April 13. 

IMD officials stated that Delhi is expected to see daytime temperatures touching the 40-degree mark over the week. On Sunday, the city's minimum temperature was 16.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average temperature. 

In addition, the weather department has also forecasted rainfall and thunderstorms in eight states including Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, West Bengal, and Assam for the next seven days. 

IMD rainfall predictions in other states

- Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh; scattered light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next seven days.

- Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and isolated to scattered over West Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra during 08th-12th April, 2024.

- Isolated light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 08th-14th April, 2024.

- Isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over JammuKashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 10th and 11th and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall during 13th-15th April, 2024.

- Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Rajasthan during 10th-14th and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana during 13th-15th April, 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Apr 2024, 07:50 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App