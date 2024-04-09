IMD predicted thunderstorm and rainfall in eight states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim for next seven days. Delhi may witness light rainfall on April 13.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Delhi may witness a rise in temperature this week as it continues to record above-normal temperatures. However, the national capital will see some respite from the scorching heat in the form of light rainfall along with thundershowers on April 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD officials stated that Delhi is expected to see daytime temperatures touching the 40-degree mark over the week. On Sunday, the city's minimum temperature was 16.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average temperature.

In addition, the weather department has also forecasted rainfall and thunderstorms in eight states including Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, West Bengal, and Assam for the next seven days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD rainfall predictions in other states - Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh; scattered light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next seven days.

- Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and isolated to scattered over West Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra during 08th-12th April, 2024.

- Isolated light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 08th-14th April, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over JammuKashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 10th and 11th and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall during 13th-15th April, 2024.

- Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Rajasthan during 10th-14th and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana during 13th-15th April, 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!