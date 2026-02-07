Will Delhi see rains today? ‘Strong winds' bring down AQI levels; check IMD's weather forecast and air quality status

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant winter morning on Saturday with 13 degrees Celsius temperature at 7:00 AM. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mist and shallow to moderate fog during morning hours with no possibility of rain. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported to be 214 on 7 February, which marked a slight improvement from 220 AQI registered a day before.

Predicting near normal minimum and maximum temperature on 7 February, the weather office in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Mainly clear sky. Strong surface winds (speed 15-25 kmph) during the day. Mist during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 23°C to 25°C and 09°C to 11°C respectively.”

With no fog alert and 2300 metre visibility around Delhi Airport at 7:00 AM, no disruption in flight schedules was reported.

Safdarjung, the primary weather station, reported 9.1 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Friday and 24.8 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, registering 1.52°C departure from normal range. Station-wise data showed that Lodhi Road recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, followed by Ayanagar and Palam.

According to IMD, two Western Disturbances will bring downpour over Western Himalayan in the coming days. “Wet spell with Isolated to Scattered rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 9th - 11th February,” IMD said.

Furthermore, IMD warned of dense fog conditions in Uttarakhand during morning and night hours on 7 February. Meanwhile, similar weather conditions are expected in Himachal Pradesh till 8 February.

IMD advised fishermen against venturing out into the following water bodies till 11 February 2026:

Bay of Bengal

Arabian Sea Delhi weather forecast for next 5 days IMD issued no weather alerts for the coming days and stated, “No large change in minimum temperatures during next 5 days and rise by 1-2°C thereafter." Between 8 and 12 February, weather conditions are predicted to be “Partly cloudy” with “shallow to moderate fog during morning hours.”

Delhi AQI today According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data, 14 monitoring stations out of 39 in the city recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport registered best AQI which stood at 139 on Saturday.