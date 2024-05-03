'Will destroy marriages': Supreme Court recommends changes to Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita days after CJI Chandrachud's praise
The Supreme Court bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra made the observations while quashing a case filed by a wife against her husband and his relatives.
Days after Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud called the introduction of new criminal laws a watershed moment for the Indian society, the Supreme Court on Friday raised questions on the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and observed that it had reproduced Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) verbatim. The apex court urged the Union government and Parliament to make necessary changes in the new criminal code while considering pragmatic realities.