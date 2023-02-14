'Will disintegrate country': Mizoram Assembly adopts resolution against Uniform Civil Code
- In December 2022, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena introduced a private member bill in Parliament to enact the UCC
While claiming that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will disintegrate the country, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana moved a resolution in the legislative assembly opposing any move to implement UCC in the country. The house unanimously adopted the motion moved by the Home Minister of the Mizo National Front government in the state.
