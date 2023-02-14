While claiming that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will disintegrate the country, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana moved a resolution in the legislative assembly opposing any move to implement UCC in the country. The house unanimously adopted the motion moved by the Home Minister of the Mizo National Front government in the state.

"That this House unanimously resolved to oppose any steps taken or proposed to be taken for the enactment of UCC in India," the home minister said and added that it will terminate religious and social practices, cultures, and traditions of the minorities.

UCC if enacted "would disintegrate the country as it was an attempt to terminate the religious or social practices, customary laws, cultures and traditions of the religious minorities, including the Mizos," Lalchamliana said while moving the resolution.

The resolution becomes significant as Article 371G on the Constitution states that, No act of Parliament in respect of religious or social practices of the Mizos and Mizo customary law and procedure shall apply to the state unless the Legislative Assembly of the State of Mizoram by a resolution so decides.

The home minister said that in the past, several attempts have been made to implement the Uniform Civil Code, but such attempts have not succeeded due to its "controversial nature".

In December 2022, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena introduced a private member bill in Parliament to enact the UCC.

"The proposed law is pending enactment in parliament. The proposed law aims at imposing a uniform code in the country by marginalizing or terminating the religious or social practices, customary laws, cultures, and traditions of the minorities," Lalchamliana said.

"Although Mizoram has a special provision to protect its social or religious practices, customary laws, and procedures under Article 371 G, implementation of the UCC is not healthy for India as a whole," he added.

During the discussion on the resolution in the assembly Chief minister Zoramthanga, opposition Congress leader Zodintluanga, Zo People's Legislature Party leader Lalduhoma, lone BJP legislator BD Chakma and ruling MNF member C Lalmuanpuia were present.

(With inputs from PTI)